Shocking school stats revealed: Almost 160,000 pupils did not return to public schools this year

A shocking total of 158,888 pupils in seven provinces have not returned to class this year.

This figure — 50,228 primary school and 108,660 secondary school pupils — was revealed by basic education minister, Angie Motshekga, to teacher unions, governing body associations and professional associations on Saturday.

Possible pupil dropout figures for the Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga were not available as these provinces were still “validating” the figures.

Providing a progress report on schools’ return to daily attendance, Motshekga advised that the statistics must be treated “with caution” because some of these pupils may still return.

According to a slide presentation, some pupils are learning from home or may have gone to private schools or Technical and Vocational Education and Training (Tvet) colleges.

Grades with the highest number of pupils who did not return include grades 7 (9,029), 10 (40,393) and 11 (28,817).