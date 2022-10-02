A grade 11 pupil drowned while attending a life skills peer education seminar for boys at a hotel near Rustenburg on Saturday.
The 21-year-old pupil was from Michael Modisakeng Secondary School.
The North West education department said the pupil disappeared while the group was playing soccer.
“The seminar was attended by 92 boys from Moretele and Madibeng subdistricts. In the morning the learners were engaging in different indoor activities and during lunch they were given time to play soccer. It is alleged that the deceased disappeared without anyone noticing and went on to jump into the swimming pool,” said department spokesperson Elias Malindi.
Guests at the Sparkling Waters Hotel, who were close to the swimming pool, alerted authorities that a pupil had jumped into the swimming pool.
“Immediately, the departmental officials rushed and took him out of the swimming pool. They tried to save his life by giving him cardiopulmonary resuscitation [CPR] while waiting for the ambulance and his family. Upon the arrival of the emergency service unit the learner was declared dead at the scene,” said Malindi.
North West pupil drowns in Rustenburg hotel pool during education seminar
Education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela conveyed condolences to the bereaved family and the entire school community.
“This unfortunate incident came unexpectedly. The grade 10 and 11 boy learners attended an important peer education seminar which discussed topical issues like gender-based violence, prevention of teenage pregnancy and bullying in school. The department is trying its best to educate boy learners about all topics which affect general society negatively. The aim is to empower boys to be responsible adults when they leave school.
“A similar summit was hosted the previous week at Moses Kotane subdistrict and the plan is to cover the entire province. Now seeing the seminar ending like this is truly devastating,” she said.
