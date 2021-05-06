South Africa

Girl (15) was part of EE camp at beach resort

Family in grief after pupil drowns during swim

06 May 2021 - 07:12

The family of Avethandwa Nokhangela aged 15 who drowned during an Equal Education (EE) leadership camp held at a resort outside East London last week still remains with a lot of unanswered questions about her death.

Avethandwa, who drowned on Thursday during a camp held at Palm Springs holiday resort, yesterday was remembered in a memorial service held at Xolani Senior Secondary. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
X