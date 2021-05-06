Girl (15) was part of EE camp at beach resort

Family in grief after pupil drowns during swim

The family of Avethandwa Nokhangela aged 15 who drowned during an Equal Education (EE) leadership camp held at a resort outside East London last week still remains with a lot of unanswered questions about her death.



Avethandwa, who drowned on Thursday during a camp held at Palm Springs holiday resort, yesterday was remembered in a memorial service held at Xolani Senior Secondary. ..