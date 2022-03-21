Teenage schoolgirl found dead in North West cemetery

The body of a 14-year-old school pupil was found at the Vryburg cemetery in the North West on Sunday.

The North West department of education says police are investigating the cause of the teenager's death.

Family members of Sedika Lekhobo (Mereekae) reported that they last saw her alive when she left home on Saturday afternoon.

MEC for education, Mmaphefo Matsemela, conveyed her condolences to the bereaved Lekhobo and Mereekae families.

"On behalf of the department l would like to convey our sincere condolences to the bereaved families of our learner who attended school at Vryburg Secondary School. The pandemic of gender-based violence against women and children is rife in our communities. We hope police will find those responsible for her death."

Meanwhile, a mobile classroom was burnt out at Namusa Primary School in Ipelegeng near Schweizer-Reneke on Sunday afternoon, with damage estimated at almost R180,000.