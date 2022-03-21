News

Teenage schoolgirl found dead in North West cemetery

North West education department reports a death, and arson

21 March 2022 - 17:36
The body of Sedika Lekhobo (Mereekae) was found at the Vryburg cemetery on Sunday.
The body of Sedika Lekhobo (Mereekae) was found at the Vryburg cemetery on Sunday.
Image: Supplied

The body of a 14-year-old school pupil was found at the Vryburg cemetery in the North West on Sunday.

The North West department of education says police are investigating the cause of the teenager's death.

Family members of Sedika Lekhobo (Mereekae) reported that they last saw her alive when she left home on Saturday afternoon.

MEC for education, Mmaphefo Matsemela, conveyed her condolences to the bereaved Lekhobo and Mereekae families.

"On behalf of the department l would like to convey our sincere condolences to the bereaved families of our learner who attended school at Vryburg Secondary School. The pandemic of gender-based violence against women and children is rife in our communities. We hope police will find those responsible for her death."

Meanwhile, a mobile classroom was burnt out at Namusa Primary School in Ipelegeng near Schweizer-Reneke on Sunday afternoon, with damage estimated at almost R180,000.

Granny pays tribute to 'brilliant' Soweto teen who was raped and murdered

Simphiwe Sibeko was a good child who spent a lot of time indoors and was a top achiever at school, says her grandmother Joyce.
News
1 year ago

Department spokesperson Elias Malindi said the fire destroyed the classroom, desks and chairs, textbooks and workbooks.

“It is alleged that the community residing near the school saw the mobile classroom had caught fire within the school premises. They called the fire department and tried to extinguish the fire.”

The cause of the fire is being investigated and a case of arson has been opened with the police.

" It is disappointing that on the same day we celebrate Human Rights Day, we experience a violation of the right to education.,” Matsemela said.

"The department is hampered by those opposed to progress in the education system. Learners have lost a lot of teaching time due to Covid-19 lockdown and while we try to reverse the losses some people continue to sabotage the good efforts of the department."

TimesLIVE

KZN teenager charged with murder of three-year-old

A 19-year-old KwaZulu-Natal teenager has been charged with the murder of his three-year-old relative who died from severe internal injuries last week.
News
3 days ago

Teenager arrested for murder of couple related to 'The Voice SA' season 2 winner Craig Lucas

Western Cape police have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with the murder of a couple related to 'The Voice SA' season two winner Craig Lucas.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Low tide leaves Venice's canals almost empty
‘I fear f*kol’: Ramaphosa on surging food prices, UN reform and Russia