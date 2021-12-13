Paying homage to women who braved apartheid
Heroines recall brutalities
Mmagauta Molefe still remembers how police used to raid her home in Tladi, Soweto, in the middle of the night just to see that everyone in the home had a permit to live in Johannesburg.
These random visits in the late 1950s by the Black Jacks began to open her eyes as a child that something was not right in SA...
