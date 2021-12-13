South Africa

Paying homage to women who braved apartheid

Heroines recall brutalities

13 December 2021 - 09:44

Mmagauta Molefe still remembers how police used to raid her home in Tladi, Soweto, in the middle of the night just to see that everyone in the home had a permit to live in Johannesburg.

These random visits in the late 1950s by the Black Jacks began to open her eyes as a child that something was not right in SA...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Seismic shock: South Africans face off with oil giant Shell
WILD COAST vs BIG OIL | Groundswell against seismic shelling of ocean bed