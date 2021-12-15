Police probe murder of boy (7) following alleged school fight

Police in the North West are investigating a case of murder following the death of a grade 2 pupil who died from his injuries after an alleged fight at a school in Rustenburg, North West.

Oboitshepo Rangwako, 7, who went to Motsitle Primary School in Mamerotse, died on November 25 after arriving home from school.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said a preliminary postmortem report indicated that the cause of death is blunt force to the head.

“An investigation into the matter is still underway and on the basis of the postmortem preliminary report, the police are now investigating a case of murder,” said Mokgwabone.

North West education spokesperson Elias Malindi said the department will launch their own extensive investigation and give their findings to the police once it is completed.

Previously, Malindi said the school’s preliminary investigation revealed that the school had no record of any fight on their premises the day Rangwako died.

Rangwako’s family has since written a formal letter of complaint against the school to the department demanding assistance with getting answers on what happened to their son on the tragic day.

In a letter written by Karabo Rangwako, the deceased’s mother, the family asked the department to address allegations from community members that there was a fight among pupils on the school premises and two pupils attacked her child.

“I am deeply hurt and want to find closure,” 34-year-old Karabo told Sowetan.

Malindi confirmed that the department received the letter and said they will look into the matter.

