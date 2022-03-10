Root out racist teachers
Swift action against teachers accused of racism is welcome as such behaviour must never be tolerated in our schools.
On Monday, the KwaZulu-Natal education department placed the Grosvenor Girls' High School principal, who was accused of racism, on precautionary suspension...
