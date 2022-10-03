New Joburg mayor to hit the ground running
Morero vows to tackle load-shedding, budget and service delivery
New Joburg mayor Dada Morero has promised to hit the ground running today as he takes over the mayoral chamber in the city.
Morero, who becomes the city’s fifth mayor to be elected in the last 14 months, said his day will start with a meeting with acting city manager Bryne Maduka to understand what is happening in the administration...
New Joburg mayor to hit the ground running
Morero vows to tackle load-shedding, budget and service delivery
New Joburg mayor Dada Morero has promised to hit the ground running today as he takes over the mayoral chamber in the city.
Morero, who becomes the city’s fifth mayor to be elected in the last 14 months, said his day will start with a meeting with acting city manager Bryne Maduka to understand what is happening in the administration...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos