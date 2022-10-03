×

South Africa

New Joburg mayor to hit the ground running

Morero vows to tackle load-shedding, budget and service delivery

03 October 2022 - 07:41
Mpho Koka Journalist

New Joburg mayor Dada Morero has promised to hit the ground running today as he takes over the mayoral chamber in the city.  

Morero, who becomes the city’s fifth mayor to be elected in the last 14 months, said his day will start with a meeting with acting city manager Bryne Maduka to understand what is happening in the administration...

