Jacob Khawe the third way in Gauteng ANC contest?

Outgoing ANC Gauteng provincial secretary Jacob Khawe believes he can return to his position at the party's provincial conference this weekend.

The governing party will convene its elective conference this weekend to elect new leaders, and Khawe does not feature in the two leadership composition slates heading to the gathering.

However, on Tuesday Khawe confirmed he will seek re-election as provincial secretary when he will go up against TK Nciza and Thulani Kunene.

The highly contested conference is split between two factions in support of education MEC Panyaza Lesufi and human settlements MEC Lebogang Maile for the top position of provincial chairperson.

Kunene will run under the Lesufi slate and Nciza has married himself with Maile.

Khawe is hoping to emerge as a compromise candidate on whom both factions can agree.