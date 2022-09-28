ANC backs Makhubela to take Johannesburg speaker job
Chair of chairs will run against booted Da Gama
By Fikile-Ntsikelelo Moya - 28 September 2022 - 08:21
The ANC will today back Cope’s Colleen Makhubela for the position of speaker of the Johannesburg council despite the instability in her party that could cost her the council seat, the party’s Johannesburg leader Dada Morero has said.
Makhubela, the “chair of chairs”, (chairperson of the committee of chairpersons of council oversight committees) will run against the DA’s Vasco da Gama. This after a coalition made up of smaller parties within the municipality voted Da Gama out of the same position last month...
