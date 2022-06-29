ANC Joburg chair Morero sworn in as newest council member

ANC Johannesburg chairperson Dada Morero was sworn in as the newest member of council on Wednesday.

Morero, who was voted chairperson during the party’s regional conference, was sworn in by council speaker Vasco da Gama in front of chief whip Tyrell Meyers at the Connie Constance Bapela council chamber.

Morero replaces former councilor Mpho Moerane who died following a tragic car accident in May.

This brings the number of ANC seats in council back to 91. The Joburg council has a total of 270 with the ANC taking up the majority of seats.

However, the municipality is governed by a DA-led coalition government with the help of parties such as ActionSA, Patriotic Alliance, ACDP and IFP to name a few.