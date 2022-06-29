×

South Africa

ANC Joburg chair Morero sworn in as newest council member

29 June 2022 - 12:07
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter
ANC Joburg regional chairperson – Dada Morero.
Image: Antonio Muchave

ANC Johannesburg chairperson Dada Morero was sworn in as the newest member of council on Wednesday.

Morero, who was voted chairperson during the party’s regional conference, was sworn in by council speaker Vasco da Gama in front of chief whip Tyrell Meyers at the Connie Constance Bapela council chamber.

Morero replaces former councilor Mpho Moerane who died following a tragic car accident in May.

This brings the number of ANC seats in council back to 91. The Joburg council has a total of 270 with the ANC taking up the majority of seats.

However, the municipality is governed by a DA-led coalition government with the help of parties such as ActionSA, Patriotic Alliance, ACDP and IFP to name a few.

Speaking after his swearing-in ceremony, Morero said his task was being a leader of the opposition and to try and make the ANC a more effective in opposition.

“I want us to raise critical issues in terms of the weaknesses and failures of services and strengthen caucus of ANC in order to regain confidence of the community.

“We’re also going try and mobilise other parties in council to clearly see the weaknesses of DA administration in an attempt to try and wrestle power from current administration. That’s what we’ll be focusing on,” he said.

Morero continued that high on the agenda was to go back to the community to mobilise communities in support of ANC in preparation for the general election in 2024.

“We want to address the mistrust issues between ourselves and the community, make sure these are dealt with so we’re able reconnect.”

He added he wanted to take all 91 ANC councillors at least once a week to one particular ward and mobilize on behalf of the party.

“I also want to engage with the private sector to help deal with matters of unemployment. I also want us to be strong and sharp on conduct oversight where needed,” Morero said.

