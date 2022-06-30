Joburg councillors over R2m in arrears for rates and taxes

'If they don’t pay their services they should be disconnected'

Councillors owe the City of Johannesburg more than R2m in combined debt for unpaid rates and taxes on their properties.



At least 25 councillors currently serving in council owe the municipality just over R1.6m while the ones who served in the previous administration before the November 2021 elections owe about R1m as of March 2022. ..