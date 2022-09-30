Meanwhile, just before midday Phalatsi's urgent interdict was struck off the roll by the Johannesburg High Court. DA chief of staff in the City of Joburg Mike Moriarty confirmed.
The ANC is expected to field Dada Morero as Phalatse's replacement.
During Friday's proceedings, the DA asked for an hour adjournment which was rejected by speaker Colleen Makhubele.
Members of the opposition accused the DA of using the caucus break as an excuse to try and wait for the court outcome of the court proceedings.
In the end, it did not matter as the court struck the case off the roll.
Mpho Phalatse ousted, Dada Morero is the new mayor of Joburg
Image: Antonio Muchave
Mpho Phalatse has been ousted as mayor of the City of Johahnnesburg.
During Friday's chaotic meeting, Phalatse lost the vote motion of no confidence against her by 139 after members of the DA and the IFP abstained from voting.
The ANC, AIC, Al-Jama-ah and other minority parties voted in support of the motion against Phalatse.
The meeting kicked off in dramatic fashion following an urgent application by Phalatse in an attempt to interdict the meeting from going ahead as planned.
