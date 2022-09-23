Magashule is accused together with 15 individuals and companies, including businessman Edwin Sodi and Free State human settlements department head Nthimotse Mokhesi. The companies are said to have benefited improperly from a tender issued in 2014.
The group are facing a number of charges including fraud, corruption, contravention of the Public Finance Management Act and money laundering.
Ace Magashule’s corruption case postponed to January
Image: Lihlumelo Toyana
The R255m asbestos corruption case against suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and his co-accused has been postponed to January 20 by the high court in Bloemfontein.
The case was due to resume for pretrial proceedings on Friday. However, Magashule intends to petition the Supreme Court of Appeal to have the charges against him dropped. He announced this in April after he lost an application in the high court for the criminal trial to be halted.
LISTEN | 'Scapegoating' Magashule says corruption case is delaying tactic to prevent him contesting ANC posts
