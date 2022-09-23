×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Columnists

THANGO NTWASA | Hatejacking in fashion world to appropriate brands

Taste of extreme groups can't be predicted as New Balance found out

23 September 2022 - 12:36
Thango Ntwasa Columnist

What do Coca-Cola and Adolf Hitler have in common?

The swastika of course. Prior to becoming the image for Hitler’s Nazis, the swastika was loved across the world with thousands of iterations that existed in décor, fashion and the Sanskrit language as an idol for well-being...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

The Impaq Online School, Grade 4 – 12
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...