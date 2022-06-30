×

South Africa

'Irresponsible conduct' — ANC slams Magashule for attending EFF rally

30 June 2022 - 10:29
Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule attended EFF's Freedom Charter Day rally on Sunday.
Image: Alaister Russell

The ANC in the Free State has slammed suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule for attending the EFF's Freedom Charter Day rally in Kliptown, Soweto, this week.

In a video shared by the party, Magashule can be seen in the company of EFF members, including Dali Mpofu and Marshall Dlamini.

"[Suspended] secretary-general of the ANC Ace Magashule with the EFF leadership at Walter Sisulu Square observing Freedom Charter Day. The EFF is the only organisation that observed this historic day in the history of the liberation struggle,” the EFF captioned the video.

In a statement,  the ANC's Free State interim provincial committee said it had noted with concern the conduct of Magashule in attending the EFF event.

“Such conduct can only be accepted if it is sanctioned by the organisation in pursuit of its political interests,” said the committee.

“The secretary-general is one of the highest positions in the organisation whose integrity has to be protected at all costs. The fact that he is suspended does not disqualify him from upholding the organisational discipline and other principles that must be observed by all members.”

The committee labelled Magashule's conduct “irresponsible” and requested ANC members in the province not to follow his example because it tarnishes the party's image.

“It is important to note in the diagnostic report that we produced at the inception of this structure, we listed the negative tendencies that devoured the unity and destroyed the traditions and culture of the organisation.

“This conduct of the secretary-general comes as a new negative tendency and must not emulated by any member,” it said.

