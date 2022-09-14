×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

IFP fires its City of Joburg councillor after no confidence vote

14 September 2022 - 14:16
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter
The Johannesburg city council.
The Johannesburg city council.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

As the axe continues to fall in the City of Johannesburg council, the latest casualty is IFP councillor Sbusiso Phakathi.

Phakathi was one of four councillors, who are members of the coalition in the municipality, that supported the motion of no confidence against former speaker Vasco da Gama.

Da Gama lost by a mere four votes after 136 councillors supported his removal while 132 were against.

In a statement on Wednesday, IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said Phakathi had been fired as a councillor but would remain a member of the party.

He said the IFP was an active participant of the coalition adding that the motion was not sanctioned by the party.

The multi-party coalition led by the DA consist of ActionSA, COPE, FF+, IFP, PA, ACDP, UIM and ATM.

“During the council sitting of the Johannesburg council on August 31, a motion of no confidence against the speaker of council was tabled and the mandate of the IFP to its Johannesburg caucus was not to support the motion,” Hlengwa said.

Tables turn against Joburg mayor's foes

The DA's coalition partners have rallied behind Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse after an uncertain two weeks following threats of a motion of no ...
News
12 hours ago

“However, one IFP councillor, Sbusiso Phakathi, voted to support this motion.

“Having received a report from the IFP caucus and the IFP Gauteng PEC [provincial executive committee], the said councillor was charged.

“Mr Sbusiso Phakathi was found guilty of bringing the party into disrepute and defying a party mandate. He was thus recalled, with immediate effect, as a councillor in the City of Johannesburg and as a member of the IFP Gauteng,” Hlengwa said.

Phakathi is the second councillor to become unemployed after defying his party in the vote on August 31.

United Independent Movement councillor Kevin Reddy was also fired by his party after supporting the motion against Da Gama.

Two ACDP councillors are also facing disciplinary action by the party. Phakathi's replacement will be sworn in on Friday.

The future of COPE and ATM in the coalition remains uncertain as coalition partners said they would table motions of no confidence against its councillors Colleen Makhubele from COPE and Lubabalo Magwentshu from ATM who both supported the motion of no confidence against Da Gama.

Makhubele currently serves as the chair of chairs while Magwentshu is the  chairperson for the health and social development committee (section 79) tasked with monitoring the work of the executive.

nkosin@sowetan.co.za

Joburg mayor Phalatse safe for now as court outlaws Tuesday's council meeting

Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse's tenure is safe, for now, after the Johannesburg High Court upheld an application by Joburg City manager's ...
News
1 day ago

Bid to keep councils true to mandate

With barely a year since the November local government elections and coalitions across the country being in tatters, the Eastern Cape department of ...
News
5 days ago

Coalition councillors face chopping block as battle for Joburg heats up

As Mpho Phalatse possibly faces the axe, the heads of several City of Johannesburg councillors who supported the ousting of the speaker are also on ...
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Parties demand probe into claims of ANC ‘brown envelopes’ in Da Gama ousting

Members of the multiparty coalition that governs in the City of Johannesburg gathered at the Hillbrow police station, where they laid charges against ...
News
1 week ago

Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse confident coalition will complete its electoral term

City of Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse has hit out at opposition parties eyeing her removal, saying the multi-party coalition would finish its term.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cele visits slain magistrate's family after mysterious death
'We ran in our pajamas': Jagersfontein survivor speaks of terror in mine dam ...