IFP fires its City of Joburg councillor after no confidence vote

As the axe continues to fall in the City of Johannesburg council, the latest casualty is IFP councillor Sbusiso Phakathi.
Phakathi was one of four councillors, who are members of the coalition in the municipality, that supported the motion of no confidence against former speaker Vasco da Gama.
Da Gama lost by a mere four votes after 136 councillors supported his removal while 132 were against.
In a statement on Wednesday, IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said Phakathi had been fired as a councillor but would remain a member of the party.
He said the IFP was an active participant of the coalition adding that the motion was not sanctioned by the party.
The multi-party coalition led by the DA consist of ActionSA, COPE, FF+, IFP, PA, ACDP, UIM and ATM.
“During the council sitting of the Johannesburg council on August 31, a motion of no confidence against the speaker of council was tabled and the mandate of the IFP to its Johannesburg caucus was not to support the motion,” Hlengwa said.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Tables turn against Joburg mayor's foes
“However, one IFP councillor, Sbusiso Phakathi, voted to support this motion.
“Having received a report from the IFP caucus and the IFP Gauteng PEC [provincial executive committee], the said councillor was charged.
“Mr Sbusiso Phakathi was found guilty of bringing the party into disrepute and defying a party mandate. He was thus recalled, with immediate effect, as a councillor in the City of Johannesburg and as a member of the IFP Gauteng,” Hlengwa said.
Phakathi is the second councillor to become unemployed after defying his party in the vote on August 31.
United Independent Movement councillor Kevin Reddy was also fired by his party after supporting the motion against Da Gama.
Two ACDP councillors are also facing disciplinary action by the party. Phakathi's replacement will be sworn in on Friday.
The future of COPE and ATM in the coalition remains uncertain as coalition partners said they would table motions of no confidence against its councillors Colleen Makhubele from COPE and Lubabalo Magwentshu from ATM who both supported the motion of no confidence against Da Gama.
Makhubele currently serves as the chair of chairs while Magwentshu is the chairperson for the health and social development committee (section 79) tasked with monitoring the work of the executive.
nkosin@sowetan.co.za
