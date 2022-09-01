ACDP councillors face disciplinary action for voting out Da Gama

ACDP councillors in the City of Johannesburg are facing disciplinary action after going against the party to support the ousting of speaker Vasco da Gama via a vote of no confidence earlier on Thursday.
This was confirmed by ACDP Gauteng leader Bishop Dalton Adams who has called an urgent meeting with the party's three councillors in Joburg.
Adams said two of its three councillors voted in support of the PAC and AIC motion that received 136 votes after midnight.
Councillors Absalom Sithole and Sam Dyers voted in favour of Da Gama's removal.
Speaking to Sowetan, Adams said going into the council meeting they gave their councillors a clear mandate not to support the motion against the speaker.
“We were very shocked to find out two of our councillors supported the motion. We've called all three to come and explain what happened at midnight.”
Adams said the two councillors would be put through a disciplinary process and also answer questions to the allegations of bribery made by mayor Mpho Phalatse in a statement following the meeting.
“There's an allegation that bribery was exchanged, that we take seriously. As a party we’re not happy with what happened. That was not the mandate,” Adams said.
In a statement, Phalatse said they were ashamed that certain members of the coalition supported the motion.
“We are also aware that ahead of the motion there were allegations of bribery, which will be detailed in an affidavit
“As the multi-party government, we will introspect on what needs to be done to regroup, as Joburg cannot afford to be handed back to a cabal who place self-interest ahead of the needs of Joburg’s six million residents.”
Johannesburg is governed by a multi-party coalition which consists of the DA, ActionSA, Patriotic Alliance, FF, ACDP, IFP, and Cope and combined have 140 seats out of a council of 270 seats.
While maintaining the mandate was to reject the motion, Adams emphasised they were not happy with Da Gama's chairing of meetings, revealing they had proposed the DA to recall him as their speaker.
“There is very much unhappiness with regards to the speaker and it's not only the ACDP but most coalition partners. We had a technical meeting and it was categorically stated we not happy but nevertheless we would not support the motion.
“In fact, we asked the DA to recall their speaker because we’re in a coalition,” he said.
Coalition partners are expected to convene an urgent meeting on Thursday afternoon to discuss the outcome of the council meeting.
ACDP councillors face disciplinary action for voting out Da Gama
'Their mandate was to vote against motion to remove speaker'
Image: Veli Nhlapo
