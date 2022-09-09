Bid to keep councils true to mandate
Cogta wants powers to be taken away from mayors, committees to run show
09 September 2022 - 07:41
With barely a year since the November local government elections and coalitions across the country being in tatters, the Eastern Cape department of co-operative government and traditional affairs (Cogta) may have an innovative solution.
Cogta wants to introduce a collective executive with a ward participatory system that will take powers away from a mayor and allow a new committee to run proceedings...
