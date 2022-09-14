'Chicco asked Kelly Khumalo to go on holiday overseas after Meyiwa's murder'

Music producer "Chicco" Twala wanted singer Kelly Khumalo to go on a holiday overseas a few days after her soccer star boyfriend Senzo Meyiwa was killed.
This emerged on Wednesday at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria where the slain star's friend Tumelo Madlala was testifying during the murder trial. Madlala is Meyiwa's homeboy from Durban and was present on the night that Meyiwa was killed at Khumalo's home in Vosloorus on October 26 2014.
Madlala said after the fatal shooting he, along with Khumalo, Khumalo’s mother Ntombi and the singer's sister Zandi, were escorted by police to stay at the house that the celebrity couple shared in Mulbarton, south of Johannesburg.
''When we came back from the hospital, we found lots of police outside the house in Vosloorus. The scene was cordoned and our cellphones were confiscated by the police. Police then took our statements and we were escorted to Mulbarton in the early hours of the morning where Senzo stayed with Kelly.
''After we arrived in Mulbarton, security at the gate called us and said police want to see us. Kelly [Khumalo] told the security not to let the police in. She then switched off the electricity. Police entered the premises and Kelly saw them through the blinds of the window and called someone. I do not know who she called. Shortly thereafter, I think the police got an order and they left. Kelly switched the power back on,’’ he said.
Madlala said Twala came to see them a few days after the police's visit.
''I am not sure about the day but Chicco came. Both Kelly and I were not feeling well. He came in and started speaking with Kelly. I could not hear their conversation properly but I overheard Chicco asking Kelly if she does not want to go on holiday overseas,’’ said Madlala.
Lawyer for accused one to four immediately rose and disputed what the interpreter had said and argued that Madlala said ''Chicco asked Kelly if she did not want to go in hiding’’.
Madlala rose from the witness box and said he never said ''hiding’’ but said ''holiday".
Twala is the father of Longwe Twala, who is among the people who were present at the house where the star was killed.
The accused – Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli – face charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition.
They have pleaded not guilty to all the charges.
The trial continues.
kokam@sowetan.co.za
'Chicco asked Kelly Khumalo to go on holiday overseas after Meyiwa's murder'
Image: Masi Losi
Music producer "Chicco" Twala wanted singer Kelly Khumalo to go on a holiday overseas a few days after her soccer star boyfriend Senzo Meyiwa was killed.
This emerged on Wednesday at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria where the slain star's friend Tumelo Madlala was testifying during the murder trial. Madlala is Meyiwa's homeboy from Durban and was present on the night that Meyiwa was killed at Khumalo's home in Vosloorus on October 26 2014.
Madlala said after the fatal shooting he, along with Khumalo, Khumalo’s mother Ntombi and the singer's sister Zandi, were escorted by police to stay at the house that the celebrity couple shared in Mulbarton, south of Johannesburg.
''When we came back from the hospital, we found lots of police outside the house in Vosloorus. The scene was cordoned and our cellphones were confiscated by the police. Police then took our statements and we were escorted to Mulbarton in the early hours of the morning where Senzo stayed with Kelly.
''After we arrived in Mulbarton, security at the gate called us and said police want to see us. Kelly [Khumalo] told the security not to let the police in. She then switched off the electricity. Police entered the premises and Kelly saw them through the blinds of the window and called someone. I do not know who she called. Shortly thereafter, I think the police got an order and they left. Kelly switched the power back on,’’ he said.
Madlala said Twala came to see them a few days after the police's visit.
''I am not sure about the day but Chicco came. Both Kelly and I were not feeling well. He came in and started speaking with Kelly. I could not hear their conversation properly but I overheard Chicco asking Kelly if she does not want to go on holiday overseas,’’ said Madlala.
Lawyer for accused one to four immediately rose and disputed what the interpreter had said and argued that Madlala said ''Chicco asked Kelly if she did not want to go in hiding’’.
Madlala rose from the witness box and said he never said ''hiding’’ but said ''holiday".
Twala is the father of Longwe Twala, who is among the people who were present at the house where the star was killed.
The accused – Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli – face charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition.
They have pleaded not guilty to all the charges.
The trial continues.
kokam@sowetan.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos