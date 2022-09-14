Tables turn against Joburg mayor's foes
Committee chairs face axe as DA coalition gathers steam
14 September 2022 - 07:32
The DA's coalition partners have rallied behind Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse after an uncertain two weeks following threats of a motion of no confidence.
Multiparty coalition spokesperson Corne Mulder said if all coalition partners vote together, they have 138 votes in council. Currently the multi-party coalition consists of the DA, ActionSA, IFP, FF+, PA and ACDP. The future of COPE and ATM in the coalition remains unclear...
The DA's coalition partners have rallied behind Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse after an uncertain two weeks following threats of a motion of no confidence.
Multiparty coalition spokesperson Corne Mulder said if all coalition partners vote together, they have 138 votes in council. Currently the multi-party coalition consists of the DA, ActionSA, IFP, FF+, PA and ACDP. The future of COPE and ATM in the coalition remains unclear...
