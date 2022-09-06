×

South Africa

Coalition councillors face chopping block as battle for Joburg heats up

ACDP leaders recommend two members be suspended

06 September 2022 - 07:38
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter

As Mpho Phalatse possibly faces the axe, the heads of several City of Johannesburg councillors who supported the ousting of the speaker are also on the chopping block.

On Monday, United Cultural Movement councillor Kevin Reddy was issued with a suspension letter while attending a media briefing addressed by minority parties in council...

