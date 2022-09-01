×

South Africa

July looter sentenced to eight years in jail

Man found guilty of stealing groceries from shop in Umbilo

01 September 2022 - 10:25
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
Njabulo Ncube, who took part in the public violence and looting that took place in KwaZulu-Natal last year, was sentenced to eight years in jail after telling the Durban regional court he could not afford to pay a fine or for the damage he'd caused during the rioting. File photo.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

A man who looted a Durban shop during last year’s July unrest has been sentenced to eight years behind bars.

The Durban regional court found Njabulo Ncube guilty of housebreaking with intent to steal and theft.

“During the public violence and looting that took place in KwaZulu-Natal last year, Ncube and a group of others broke into a shop in the Umbilo area and stole groceries. They were arrested by members of the police who were passing by,” said KwaZulu-Natal National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara.

Ncube told the court he had no means to compensate for the R27,000 damages he was found guilty of or to pay a fine.

“He was thus sentenced accordingly. The matter was successfully finalised by regional court prosecutors Kuveshni Pillay and Thami Njapha,” said Ramkisson-Kara.

TimesLIVE

