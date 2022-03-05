Six years in jail for July unrest looter who stole a truck

Mvelo Majola was sentenced to six years' imprisonment by the Durban regional court on Friday after he pleaded guilty to the theft of a motor vehicle during the looting and civil unrest in KwaZulu-Natal in July 2021.

The vehicle, a Hino truck, was one of nine vehicles stolen from Pharmed Pharmaceuticals in Riverhorse Valley, Durban.

Majola said in his plea he knew some people who participated in the looting spree and one of them had given him the vehicle.

He told the police he wanted to use it to visit some friends and relatives and planned to abandon the truck once he was done with it.

Majola was arrested a few days later when police stopped him and asked about the branded company vehicle.

He could not answer their questions. When police called a number on the truck, the person who answered said it had been stolen during the looting. The owner was able to identify the truck.

In aggravation of sentence, prosecutor Vishalen Moodley told the court that looting and theft during the unrest were done opportunistically with no regard for the rule of law or people’s belongings.

Moodley had asked the court to pass a custodial sentence, to serve as a warning to others who took part in such reckless behaviour.

TimesLIVE