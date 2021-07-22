SA 'knows' where the famous blue sofa is — but who is going to get it back?

A Durban furniture store is closer to recovering its now famous blue couch that was stolen when its showroom was looted a week ago.

The San Pablo Corner Sofa, a genuine leather sectional with “elegantly sloped armrests and supportive headrests”, is at an informal settlement near Quarry Road in Durban.

This is according to social media users, who responded to Leather Gallery's call for information on the whereabouts of the couch.

The couch, which is priced from R67,999, was the subject of a meme when it was photographed at an informal settlement hours after it had been stolen from the Springfield showroom during unrest which swept through Durban.

Leather Gallery made the appeal for information on the whereabouts of its “beloved” sofa, which was “now stranded in the cold”, on Instagram.