READER LETTER | Vote for a prosperous SA in the next general elections

South Africans have been exploited and bled dry too many times by politicians and selfish, short-sighted opportunists. These people want to further harm the country and make it more ungovernable despite nine years of state capture and looting, two years of Covid, July uprisings, power cuts, bankrupt SOEs and poor service delivery and infrastructure, as well as unemployment.
The majority of people have had enough and hopefully their voices will be heard loud and clear at the 2024 elections.
Some are asking for a female president for SA for the wrong reasons. If the ANC wants to do itself further harm, it should nominate Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma or Lindiwe Sisulu. The nation has had enough of the ANC and its shenanigans.
There is no doubt there are strong and capable women leaders in this country, but the ANC has lost its moral compass. It will not survive any further divisions and infighting, much less without Cyril Ramaphosa.
Despite a few disappointments, a more direct and stronger Ramaphosa is the best candidate for the next five years, provided he actually takes action and brings about tangible changes for the benefit of the whole country rather than only the ANC.
A weakened ANC may still remain after the 2024 election, preferably in a coalition government. Julius Malema is always the "joker" card used by everyone. He can be good if need be, but very bad if you are dealt the wrong hand.
Unfortunately, both the DA and ActionSA do not yet have what it takes, but may be ideal partners in a coalition government, which is probably in SA's best short-term interest as reform and rebuilding our country is a priority.
There are capable and resilient men and women in our rainbow nation who can do this, provided the government does away with racial issues, incompetence and bureaucratic red tape.
South Africans do not like to lose. Despite differences, everyone wants to have a good, safe, happy and prosperous life. Fight for it at the ballot box in 2024 and have your say by making a difference.
Marianne Barnard, Durban
READER LETTER | Vote for a prosperous SA in the next general elections
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times/ File photo
South Africans have been exploited and bled dry too many times by politicians and selfish, short-sighted opportunists. These people want to further harm the country and make it more ungovernable despite nine years of state capture and looting, two years of Covid, July uprisings, power cuts, bankrupt SOEs and poor service delivery and infrastructure, as well as unemployment.
The majority of people have had enough and hopefully their voices will be heard loud and clear at the 2024 elections.
Some are asking for a female president for SA for the wrong reasons. If the ANC wants to do itself further harm, it should nominate Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma or Lindiwe Sisulu. The nation has had enough of the ANC and its shenanigans.
There is no doubt there are strong and capable women leaders in this country, but the ANC has lost its moral compass. It will not survive any further divisions and infighting, much less without Cyril Ramaphosa.
Despite a few disappointments, a more direct and stronger Ramaphosa is the best candidate for the next five years, provided he actually takes action and brings about tangible changes for the benefit of the whole country rather than only the ANC.
A weakened ANC may still remain after the 2024 election, preferably in a coalition government. Julius Malema is always the "joker" card used by everyone. He can be good if need be, but very bad if you are dealt the wrong hand.
Unfortunately, both the DA and ActionSA do not yet have what it takes, but may be ideal partners in a coalition government, which is probably in SA's best short-term interest as reform and rebuilding our country is a priority.
There are capable and resilient men and women in our rainbow nation who can do this, provided the government does away with racial issues, incompetence and bureaucratic red tape.
South Africans do not like to lose. Despite differences, everyone wants to have a good, safe, happy and prosperous life. Fight for it at the ballot box in 2024 and have your say by making a difference.
Marianne Barnard, Durban
READER LETTER | Gullible ANC members ‘waking’ up to the party
ONGAMA MTIMKA | Integrity rules for ANC members could help party's renewal
VERONICA MENTE | EFF has changed the legislative landscape of SA
WILLIAM GUMEDE | Defending democracy the greatest cause of our times
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos