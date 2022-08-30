×

South Africa

Operation Dudula members bar patients from hospital based on skin tone

Group demands to see people's documents

30 August 2022 - 07:31
Noxolo Sibiya Journalist

“Gae ke kae?” (Where is your home?)

This is the first question members of Operation Dudula in Greater Tshwane asked people they suspected of being foreign nationals as they arrived at the Kalafong Provincial Tertiary Hospital is Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria, to determine whether the person should be allowed to pass through the “checkpoint” or be turned away...

