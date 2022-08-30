'I could not see clearly what happened', says witness in Zandspruit mob justice trial
Zandspruit mob justice trial witness somersaults
A state witness in the Zandspruit mob justice trial admitted not have clearly seen what happened at the soccer grounds on the night eight men were rounded up and set alight last year.
Yesterday in the South Gauteng High Court sitting at the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court on the East Rand, Rose Mabusela, 21, conceded under cross-examination that she could not accurately state whether she saw Themba Jali speaking to his son Mwezi Magidla — whose hands and feet were tied up and a tyre placed around his neck...
