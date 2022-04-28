20 illegal foreigners nabbed in early morning raid
Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini was seen walking around the informal settlement
An early morning raid has led to the arrest of 20 undocumented people at Chicken Farm informal settlement in Kliptown, Soweto.
Another person was arrested for possession of several bags of dagga. Police are yet to quantify the exact number of bags found in his possession...
