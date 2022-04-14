Aaron Motsoaledi denies working with Operation Dudula against illegals

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi has dismissed suggestions that he has “outsourced” assistance for his department to Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini, the leader of Operation Dudula.

Dlamini has been in several townships with his supporters, allegedly hounding illegal foreigners.

He is facing criminal charges after the EFF opened a case against him last month for allegedly breaking into the house of Victor Ramerafe. Ramerafe had been accused of dealing in drugs, which he denied. Dlamini is out on R1,500 bail and is formally charged for housebreaking with intent to steal and malicious damage to property.

This week it emerged that he is facing a further charge of assault dating back to 2019 after he handed himself over to the police and appeared in court.

He allegedly assaulted a tenant at his mother's property in Meadowlands in 2019. After initially appearing in court for the matter and being released on warning, Dlamini failed to appear again in court and a warrant for his arrest was issued.