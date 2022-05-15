Operation Dudula now targeting ‘both legal and illegal immigrants’

Dubula said the movement had a lot of support in the province.

“To be honest with you, I think SA, as a whole, is gatvol of these foreign nationals’ issues. I know in the coloured locations, they have sent requests that they want Operation Dudula to come through because they are also sick and tired,” said Dubula.

“There are few white business owners here in the Cape Town CBD that are requesting that Operation Dudula must come because these foreign nationals have taken over their businesses.”

Dubula said she hoped that the movement, as it grows, will rid the province of deadly extortion rackets that are demanding protection fees from foreign nationals running businesses in townships.

“We are in the CBD because we are trying to cover other locations as well. The Western Cape is going to give birth to other branches. They will be giving birth to Khayelitsha, they will be giving birth to Gugulethu because it is where most of these activities are happening.”

Dubula denied that the movement was xenophobic. She said it was merely forcing the government to apply the immigration laws.