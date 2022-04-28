×

South Africa

City of Joburg moves to end street trading mayhem

New permits to interface with home affairs, Sars and labour department

By Nomazima Nkosi and Mpho Koka - 28 April 2022 - 06:48

The City of Johannesburg is embarking on a drive to “clean up” its streets after it adopted a new policy seeking to strengthen the metro's hand in regulating informal traders with strict focus on compliance.  

This will see the establishment of new structures in the city to oversee the issuing of informal traders’ permits, monitoring and allocation of trading sites.  ..

