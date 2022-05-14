Dudula sends in its marchers to launch campaign in Western Cape

The controversial Operation Dudula movement launched its Western Cape branch in Cape Town on Saturday.

About 250 people, mainly Dudula members from other provinces, marched through the city streets for four hours singing anti-foreigner songs peppered with xenophobic phrases such as “hambani makwerekwere”.

They also chanted: “SA for South Africans, Zimbabwe for Zimbabweans, Mozambique for Mozambicans. Go home and fix your countries.”

The group handed over a memorandum at the Cape Town police station and was expected to hand over another to the department of home affairs, but no official was available to receive it.