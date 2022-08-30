Murder suspect escapes and is rearrested in Mpumalanga

Police on Monday rearrested Karabo Chiloane, the man who escaped from custody at the holding cells in the Emakhazeni magistrate’s court on Thursday morning.
“Information from crime intelligence assisted police members from Acornhoek to rearrest Chiloane today. Chiloane is said to have been in hiding at Boelang Trust in the RDP houses near Acornhoek,” police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said.
Chiloane was due to attend court on Thursday after being initially arrested in connection with murder, which occurred at Machadodorp in November 2020, and he was also charged with attempted murder, hijacking and business robbery, which were carried out in Machadodorp.
Members of the police who were on duty indicated that inmates were reportedly being transported from Middelburg Prison to Emakhazeni magistrate’s court earlier about 9.30am.
When other inmates were being accompanied to the holding cell by the court orderlies, it is alleged that Chiloane somehow got inside a consultation room next to the holding cell without being noticed.
Later at around 10.15am when the court orderlies went to fetch him to appear in court, they realised he had gone missing.
“The suspect is expected to soon appear at the Emakhazeni magistrate’s court to face the charge of escaping from lawful custody, as well as the initial charges against him. Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding his escape,” Mohlala said.
