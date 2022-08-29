READER LETTER | ANC scapegoating foreigners to hide its own failures

Since its so-called policy conference, the ANC has resorted to officially endorsing the hatred and fear that many black South Africans have against other black Africans.
Soon after this get-together, some of the new political wannabes from Gauteng marched against themselves and their own government. Then its spokesperson blamed foreigners for all the wrongs in this country.
It must be assumed that the ANC does such acts of scapegoating as a way of saving its own hide for political survival after all the misrule, incompetence and stories of corruption.
In other words, the ANC is simply mismanaging resources and blundering for nearly 30 years because the majority of black people who are the voting strength and mainstay of the government’s failure are easy to manipulate. If such assumptions are valid then we have two ANCs, the ruling elites and the voters, collaborating to destroy the country for as long as a scapegoat will continue to be identified and sacrificed.
Unfortunately, this can only be a recipe for disaster, and I can guarantee the ANC that its days are surely numbered, not by any prophetic imagination but as a matter of common sense and the cause and effect principle.
For, in such a scenario, and when the scapegoats are gone, bosom friends will turn into sworn enemies as they run out of scapegoats. Now the ANC is using foreigners to once again make the army of unemployed and unemployable youths and adults talk until tiredness. Before the Barbie doll MEC of health tells us about foreigners she must first tell us how many hospitals were built from scratch for the coronavirus pandemic and how many foreign doctors are imported to work in the rural areas of SA. She must tell us how many nurses are leaving this country and why.
The ANC-led government is busy signing deals for open borders for trade with Africa while stoking xenophobic sentiment at home. They get away with murder like that because we have a gullible public that is content with living on grants and entertainment and is wound up in its own hatred and ignorance.
In SA the criteria for political office are simply to be attention-seeking and reckless, and singing a new or old political song for deployment or redeployment.
Khotso KD Moleko, Mangaung
READER LETTER | ANC scapegoating foreigners to hide its own failures
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times.
