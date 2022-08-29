Pretoria director of public prosecutions (DPP) Sibongile Mzinyathi says a decision on the so-called “second docket” in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case will be made at the conclusion of the trial.
Former advocate for four of the five accused, Malesela Teffo, told the Pretoria high court in June about the second docket.
The docket was opened in 2019, five years after Meyiwa was killed. In the docket, Meyiwa’s girlfriend Kelly Khumalo and those present at the scene of Meyiwa’s murder in 2014 are the accused.
Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Ncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntuli face a charge of murder. Their trial resumes next week.
Decision on ‘second docket’ in Meyiwa case to be taken after conclusion of trial, says Pretoria DPP
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Pretoria director of public prosecutions (DPP) Sibongile Mzinyathi says a decision on the so-called “second docket” in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case will be made at the conclusion of the trial.
Former advocate for four of the five accused, Malesela Teffo, told the Pretoria high court in June about the second docket.
The docket was opened in 2019, five years after Meyiwa was killed. In the docket, Meyiwa’s girlfriend Kelly Khumalo and those present at the scene of Meyiwa’s murder in 2014 are the accused.
Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Ncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntuli face a charge of murder. Their trial resumes next week.
In a letter addressed to Teffo and instructing attorney Tshepo Thobane last week, Mzinyathi said national director of public prosecutions Shamila Batohi issued an amended directive transferring jurisdiction in the case from the DPP in Johannesburg to the DPP in Pretoria.
“In light of the fact that the decision in Vosloorus Cas 375/1/2019 depends on the credibility findings by the trial court in the current trial involving Vosloorus Cas 636/10/2014, I have therefore decided that the decision in Vosloorus Cas 375/1/2019 will be made at the conclusion of the current trial,” Mzinyathi said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos