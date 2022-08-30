Married man wanted for killing lover, her son
Woman set alight in her house after lovers' tiff
Police are searching for a man accused of killing his girlfriend and her child at the weekend following an argument.
The suspect, Lerato Sefekedi, who is a scholar transport operator, is alleged to have stabbed his partner Sandra Mabaso, and petrol-bombed her house in the early hours of Sunday morning. Mabaso, 41, was with her six-year-old son when her Protea Glen house was set alight. Mabaso, who worked for a bank, died at the crime scene...
