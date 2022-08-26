×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Columnists

SOWETAN | Cops failing murdered doctor

By Sowetan - 26 August 2022 - 12:35

On Friday Nkosikhona Gumbi will appear in the Orlando magistrate’s court, facing a murder charge. 

Police believe that Gumbi was the getaway driver for a group of men who killed Soweto doctor George Koboka at his practice in Diepkloof five months ago. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Bayede! King Misuzulu KaZwelithini ascends to Zulu throne
'SA needs a new women’s movement': Veteran female activist Sophia Williams-De ...