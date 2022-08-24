'We feel betrayed and failed by SAPS', say pupils as they march against crime
Pupils around Tshwane North march against crime
By Keletso Mkhwanazi - 24 August 2022 - 07:49
Schooling was disrupted at eight schools in Soshanguve, northern Pretoria, as pupils went on a protest against crime.
The protest started at Senthibele Senior Secondary School which has seen two crime incidents in recent months...
'We feel betrayed and failed by SAPS', say pupils as they march against crime
Pupils around Tshwane North march against crime
Schooling was disrupted at eight schools in Soshanguve, northern Pretoria, as pupils went on a protest against crime.
The protest started at Senthibele Senior Secondary School which has seen two crime incidents in recent months...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos