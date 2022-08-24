×

South Africa

'We feel betrayed and failed by SAPS', say pupils as they march against crime

Pupils around Tshwane North march against crime

By Keletso Mkhwanazi - 24 August 2022 - 07:49

Schooling was disrupted at eight schools in Soshanguve, northern Pretoria, as pupils went on a protest against crime.

The protest started at Senthibele Senior Secondary School which has seen two crime incidents in recent months...

