Tshwane school gets furniture at last after pupils riot
Learners tired of sitting on floor, writing with books on laps
It took the matric class shutting down Setumo Khiba Secondary School this week for the department of education to deliver much-needed furniture to the school.
Though this means more pupils at the school in Mabopane Block B, in Tshwane, have proper furniture, they are still faced by a problem of overcrowding and dilapidated infrastructure...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.