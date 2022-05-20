Tshwane school gets furniture at last after pupils riot

Learners tired of sitting on floor, writing with books on laps

It took the matric class shutting down Setumo Khiba Secondary School this week for the department of education to deliver much-needed furniture to the school.



Though this means more pupils at the school in Mabopane Block B, in Tshwane, have proper furniture, they are still faced by a problem of overcrowding and dilapidated infrastructure...