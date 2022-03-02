Enraged parents protest at overcrowding in school

Sediba sa Thuto Primary School’s infrastructure is so poor that the 36 mobile classrooms have started to crumble and the toilets do not work, forcing children to relieve themselves on floors of the two unused and dilapidated classrooms

Parents have blocked the entrance to a primary school in Mamelodi, Tshwane in protest about overcrowding which has seen at least 70 pupils crammed in one classroom while others are being taught under trees.



