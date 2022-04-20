×

South Africa

Teacher hijacked at school, principal robbed at gunpoint

Both incidents happened on Tuesday as schools were reopening following the Easter break

By Keletso Makhwanazi and Guy Rogers - 20 April 2022 - 09:03

A school principal was robbed at gunpoint  at a Tshwane school while a teacher in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, was hijacked in the school parking lot.

Both incidents happened on Tuesday as schools were reopening following the Easter break...

