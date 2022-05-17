Pupils disrupt classes over lack of furniture

'We are forced to use our laps to write in books'

Matric pupils tired of sitting on the floor and writing with books on their laps shut down their school, demanding that the department of education deliver furniture and deal with ageing infrastructure as well as overcrowding.



This led to schooling getting disrupted at Setumo Khiba high in Mabopane Block B, in Tshwane, on Monday...