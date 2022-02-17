Parents remove their children from school
The school has classes from grade R to grade 7 and every classroom has about 50 pupils
Some parents whose children go to Kutumela Molifi Primary School in Tshwane have removed them from school over concerns about overcrowding and violation of Covid-19 measures.
The rush to keep children away from the school in Lethabong informal settlement in Doenkoerhoek, east of Pretoria, began last week and intensified on Monday when parents blocked the school gates, demanding that more children be released to allow them to study from home while the department of education organises mobile classrooms.
The school has classes from grade R to grade 7 and every classroom has about 50 pupils. Because of the overcrowding, some pupils are being taught while seated on the floor.
On Monday, police were called to monitor the situation.
“I’m not going to allow my child to come to school as long as the issue of overcrowding is not addressed. I’m looking out for my kids' safety and health. The school does not comply with Covid-19 regulations,” said parent Lebo Skosana.
She said overcrowding was common at the school but it was better during rotational attendance.
Skosana learnt from her two daughters about the problem at the school when they wanted to stay home too often.
“I confronted my kids and they told me that they are not happy at school because they are being forced to sit on the hard floor, which is not comfortable for them,” said Skosana.
Her children did not go to school for most of last week.
“Our department is disappointing us and they are not thinking about our kids' health. With Covid-19 numbers still high I don’t know what the minister was thinking when she ended rotational attendance,” said another parent, Elizabeth Makgatha.
