Parents remove their children from school

On Monday, police were called to monitor the situation.

“I’m not going to allow my child to come to school as long as the issue of overcrowding is not addressed. I’m looking out for my kids' safety and health. The school does not comply with Covid-19 regulations,” said parent Lebo Skosana.

She said overcrowding was common at the school but it was better during rotational attendance.

Skosana learnt from her two daughters about the problem at the school when they wanted to stay home too often.

“I confronted my kids and they told me that they are not happy at school because they are being forced to sit on the hard floor, which is not comfortable for them,” said Skosana.

Her children did not go to school for most of last week.

“Our department is disappointing us and they are not thinking about our kids' health. With Covid-19 numbers still high I don’t know what the minister was thinking when she ended rotational attendance,” said another parent, Elizabeth Makgatha.