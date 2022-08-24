×

Taxi industry cited in brazen 'hits' on long-distance buses

Intercape says president, government have ignored appeals to act

24 August 2022 - 07:42
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter

Long-distance buses have suffered more than 100 attacks since the beginning of 2021, allegedly at the hands of taxi operators as fights over routes and fares intensify. 

This is according to Intercape CEO Johann Ferreira speaking during parliament's tourism portfolio committee meeting on Tuesday...

