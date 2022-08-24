×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Lack of electricity in Soweto brings misery, death

Five sub-stations exploded in Naledi, one crashed by car

24 August 2022 - 08:06
Amanda Maliba Entertainment reporter

Almost 150 homes in Naledi Extension 2, Soweto, have been without electricity since April after a car drove into a feeder substation, causing it to explode. 

Since the incident, residents have complained of increased crime in the area while some businesses which survived Covid-19 restrictions have now been further crippled by the loss of electricity. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Bayede! King Misuzulu KaZwelithini ascends to Zulu throne
'SA needs a new women’s movement': Veteran female activist Sophia Williams-De ...