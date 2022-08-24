Lack of electricity in Soweto brings misery, death
Five sub-stations exploded in Naledi, one crashed by car
Almost 150 homes in Naledi Extension 2, Soweto, have been without electricity since April after a car drove into a feeder substation, causing it to explode.
Since the incident, residents have complained of increased crime in the area while some businesses which survived Covid-19 restrictions have now been further crippled by the loss of electricity. ..
