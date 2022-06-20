Soweto residents protest over electricity

The police, together with members of the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD), had to clear the barricaded routes on Monday morning following a protest by residents who were complaining about electricity.

Soweto residents blocked most major routes including the Old Potchefstroom Road between Klipspruit and Pimville, causing Rea Vaya bus services to be called off by the company as a precaution.

Chris Hani Road was among the blocked roads by the residents demanding the reinstatement of electricity in certain areas and better service delivery.

The long stretch road going up to the Nike Stadium saw groups of community members milling around as the SAPS and the JMPD removed the rocks and paving bricks that were used to temporarily disrupt traffic along that route.