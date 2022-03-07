Consumers cut frills to navigate price hikes

Ukraine-Russia conflict fuels food costs

Mduduzi Ntuli has had to dip into his savings, cut down on buying cereal and fruit juices for his family and stop driving his car to work to cope with the huge demand on his salary.



Ntuli, 50, a resident of Diepkloof Zone 6 in Soweto, said the rising cost of food and fuel have hit his pockets so hard that he has had to abandon his car and uses taxis to save some money to cover his growing grocery bill. He is one of many hard-pressed consumers who is battling soaring fuel price, and electricity tariff increase. ..