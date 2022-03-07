Consumers cut frills to navigate price hikes
Ukraine-Russia conflict fuels food costs
Mduduzi Ntuli has had to dip into his savings, cut down on buying cereal and fruit juices for his family and stop driving his car to work to cope with the huge demand on his salary.
Ntuli, 50, a resident of Diepkloof Zone 6 in Soweto, said the rising cost of food and fuel have hit his pockets so hard that he has had to abandon his car and uses taxis to save some money to cover his growing grocery bill. He is one of many hard-pressed consumers who is battling soaring fuel price, and electricity tariff increase. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.