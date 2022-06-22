Less than half of clients in Soweto pay for electricity
Eskom blames network overloading for power cuts
Power utility Eskom says only 40% of customers in Soweto are paying for electricity.
Eskom said while residents in the township claim they are willing to pay for electricity, their records say otherwise...
