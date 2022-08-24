The murder case of whistle-blower Babita Deokaran was postponed on Wednesday in the Johannesburg high court.
Babita Deokaran murder trial postponed, accused remain in custody
The murder case of whistle-blower Babita Deokaran was postponed on Wednesday in the Johannesburg high court.
The case against Phakamani Hadebe, Zitha Radebe, Phinda Ndlovu, Sanele Mbhele, Siphiwe Mazibuko and Siphakanyiswa Dladla, who appeared briefly, will be heard on October 6.
They are accused of murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.
Image: Kgaugelo Masweneng
Deokaran, chief director of financial accounting in the Gauteng department of health, was shot dead in the driveway of her Johannesburg South home in August 2021. She was a crucial witness in the investigation by the Special Investigating Unit into corruption and fraud in the procurement of personal protective equipment for the province.
Tuesday marked a year since her murder.
The accused were arrested on August 26 2021 in Rosettenville, together with a seventh suspect who was not charged due to lack of evidence.
“We are not able to reach an agreement with family and friends of the accused. We need more time,” said the prosecutors.
“We also need to engage counsel on the evidence and outstanding material, some of which we received a few weeks ago. Some forensic report/s is still outstanding.”
The accused remain in custody.
